Litecoin Cash (LCC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $127.02

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 15th. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.50 million and $127.02 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 789,506,169 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
