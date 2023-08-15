LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR) Short Interest Down 21.0% in July

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 380,800 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the July 15th total of 481,800 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 55,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiveWire Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVWR. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LiveWire Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,112,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LiveWire Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,549,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveWire Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Flow State Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of LiveWire Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LiveWire Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

LiveWire Group Stock Down 11.8 %

Shares of LVWR opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. LiveWire Group has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price objective on LiveWire Group from $7.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, July 23rd.

LiveWire Group Company Profile

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company offers electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

