Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 14,553 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $42,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.8% in the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 8,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.8% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $4.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $446.05. The company had a trading volume of 285,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,794. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $456.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $465.31. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $381.55 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The stock has a market cap of $112.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on LMT. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

