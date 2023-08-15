Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Short Interest Update

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 277,600 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the July 15th total of 409,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 302,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Price Performance
Shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.26. 588,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,400. The company has a market capitalization of $732.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $7.95.
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.4648 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,375.00%.
About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.
