Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Short Interest Update

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 277,600 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the July 15th total of 409,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 302,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

Shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.26. 588,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,400. The company has a market capitalization of $732.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $7.95.

Get Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.4648 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,375.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,396,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,495,000 after acquiring an additional 85,060 shares in the last quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. boosted its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 1,210,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,292,000 after buying an additional 202,400 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 29.1% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 909,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after buying an additional 205,146 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 26.2% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 679,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after buying an additional 140,893 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 180.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 650,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after buying an additional 418,875 shares during the period. 19.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.