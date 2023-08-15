Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Short Interest Update

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the July 15th total of 2,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 920,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LPX. DA Davidson increased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 497 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 12,753 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,491 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,177 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 799 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LPX traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.57. The company had a trading volume of 175,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,461. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.70. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12 month low of $48.20 and a 12 month high of $79.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.71.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.04 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 32.54%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

