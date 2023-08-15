Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $137.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.30 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.31%. Magic Software Enterprises updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Magic Software Enterprises Stock Down 4.3 %
MGIC stock opened at $12.55 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.73. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $19.14. The company has a market cap of $616.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.
Magic Software Enterprises Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a $0.327 dividend. This is an increase from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 75.95%.
Institutional Trading of Magic Software Enterprises
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently weighed in on MGIC shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Magic Software Enterprises from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.
Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile
Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.
