Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $137.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.30 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.31%. Magic Software Enterprises updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Magic Software Enterprises Stock Down 4.3 %

MGIC stock opened at $12.55 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.73. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $19.14. The company has a market cap of $616.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

Magic Software Enterprises Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a $0.327 dividend. This is an increase from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 75.95%.

Institutional Trading of Magic Software Enterprises

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MGIC shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Magic Software Enterprises from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MGIC

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.