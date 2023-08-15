Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Barclays

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Barclays from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 43.43% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

Magic Software Enterprises Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of Magic Software Enterprises stock opened at $12.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $19.14. The company has a market cap of $616.08 million, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $142.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.40 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 7.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magic Software Enterprises

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,420,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,975 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 4.0% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,616,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,666,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 755,686 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,107,000 after acquiring an additional 355,481 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 532,606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after buying an additional 114,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 416,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,671,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

