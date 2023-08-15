Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.13.

Several research analysts have commented on MGNI shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnite from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Magnite from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Magnite in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Magnite stock opened at $8.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Magnite has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $15.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.66.

In other news, CTO David Buonasera sold 6,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $88,960.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 215,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,989.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Magnite news, CTO David Buonasera sold 6,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $88,960.32. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 215,338 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,989.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $876,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,430,072 shares in the company, valued at $16,717,541.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,847 shares of company stock worth $2,453,417. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Magnite by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Magnite in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Magnite by 7,927.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 391.9% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Magnite by 48.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

