MaidSafeCoin Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $83.96 Million (MAID)

MaidSafeCoin (MAID) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 15th. One MaidSafeCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000632 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MaidSafeCoin has a total market cap of $83.96 million and approximately $13,408.61 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MaidSafeCoin has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MaidSafeCoin Token Profile

MaidSafeCoin was first traded on April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here. MaidSafeCoin’s official message board is safenetforum.org. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is https://reddit.com/r/safenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MaidSafeCoin’s official website is safenetwork.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “MaidSafe is a fully decentralized platform on which application developers can build decentralized applications. The network is made up by individual users who contribute storage, computing power and bandwidth to form a world-wide autonomous system.

Safecoin can only reside within the SAFE network and will be stored in a users wallet and used in exchange for network services; such as increased storage space and access to network applications. There is no set distribution time for safecoins. Unlike many currencies, the distribution of safecoin is backed by information and the amount of coins generated by the SAFE network is directly related to the amount of resource provided to it.”

MaidSafeCoin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MaidSafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MaidSafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

