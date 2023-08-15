Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the July 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Major Drilling Group International Stock Up 1.0 %
OTCMKTS MJDLF traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $6.30. The stock had a trading volume of 40,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,870. Major Drilling Group International has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $8.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.35.
Major Drilling Group International Company Profile
