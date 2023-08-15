Manifold Finance Hits 1-Day Volume of $93,226.05 (FOLD)

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Over the last seven days, Manifold Finance has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Manifold Finance token can now be bought for approximately $11.95 or 0.00040795 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Manifold Finance has a total market capitalization of $133.07 million and approximately $93,226.05 worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Manifold Finance Token Profile

Manifold Finance’s launch date was May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Manifold Finance’s official website is manifoldfinance.com. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.

YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:

Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

Manifold Finance Token Trading

