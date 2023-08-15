Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Stake Lessened by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,953,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 29,132 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Marathon Petroleum worth $398,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 105.8% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 199.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $148.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.27. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $89.40 and a one year high of $149.76.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.32 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 10.89%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,935,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $753,221.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,905 shares of company stock worth $4,513,612 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

