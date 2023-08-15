Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,668 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.2% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.2% during the first quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.9% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on BDX. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.89.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $280.94. 175,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,040. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $264.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.22. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $287.32. The stock has a market cap of $81.50 billion, a PE ratio of 51.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.57.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 66.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total transaction of $826,325.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,692.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total transaction of $360,269.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,159.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total transaction of $826,325.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,692.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also

