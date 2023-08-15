Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Has $10.85 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 174,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises about 1.4% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $10,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Stock Performance
Shares of KO traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,127,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,116,599. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $65.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $261.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.33.
Coca-Cola Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 75.72%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wedbush increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.
Insider Activity at Coca-Cola
In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $9,705,609.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,210,343. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $9,705,609.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 228,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,210,343. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,364 shares of company stock valued at $14,122,016 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
