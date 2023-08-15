Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Has $20.58 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,253 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 2.7% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $20,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.3 %

ABT traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.83. 766,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,000,404. The stock has a market cap of $183.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.90. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $115.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 69.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Abbott Laboratories

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.