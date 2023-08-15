Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Has $743,000 Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 5,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.75.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,578. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.27 and a fifty-two week high of $264.19. The company has a market capitalization of $71.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.24.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 94.14% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.83%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

