Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,272 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $14,418,000. American Money Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 35.0% during the first quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 469,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $89,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 89.5% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.7 %

HON stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.09. 664,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,821,951. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.