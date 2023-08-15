Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 139 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Chubb by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 119,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Performance

Chubb stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.24. 364,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820,536. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $82.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.15.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CB. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chubb from $192.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.79.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Chubb

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,500 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $308,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at $479,632.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $308,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at $479,632.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total value of $251,418.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,093.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,835 shares of company stock worth $2,494,018. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.