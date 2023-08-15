Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 8,700 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 116,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Wolfe Research lowered Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.62.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,196,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,016,813. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.33. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $48.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $157.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.00%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

