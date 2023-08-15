Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,525 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.31. 3,735,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,033,702. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.62. The company has a market cap of $72.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $43.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.