Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,991 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at about $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,780,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.08.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW stock traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.50. 788,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,844,626. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.50 and a 12 month high of $237.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $223.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 42.84%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

