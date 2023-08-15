Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Trims Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.12% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $21.68. The stock had a trading volume of 312,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,517. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.47. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $16.89 and a 1 year high of $25.00.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

