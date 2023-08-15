MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) CEO Christopher R. Concannon Acquires 4,270 Shares

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher R. Concannon bought 4,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $238.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,053.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,166 shares in the company, valued at $11,245,317.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

MarketAxess Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of MKTX stock traded down $4.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $232.57. The stock had a trading volume of 257,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,192. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 0.77. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.44 and a 12 month high of $399.78.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.47 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.38% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 42.92%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price target on MarketAxess from $296.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $368.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.10.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MKTX

Institutional Trading of MarketAxess

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the first quarter worth about $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 317.6% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.