Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th.

Marriott International has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Marriott International has a dividend payout ratio of 21.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Marriott International to earn $9.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.9%.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $206.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.85. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $135.90 and a twelve month high of $210.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.07. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 649.26%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on MAR

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total transaction of $164,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,363 shares in the company, valued at $689,885.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total transaction of $164,112.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,363 shares in the company, valued at $689,885.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David S. Marriott sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total transaction of $7,119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 401,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,752,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,090 shares of company stock worth $8,807,213. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

(Get Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.