Mask Network (MASK) Price Reaches $3.48 on Exchanges

Mask Network (MASK) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 14th. Mask Network has a market capitalization of $285.76 million and $27.03 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mask Network has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Mask Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.48 or 0.00011857 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mask Network Token Profile

Mask Network was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,112,500 tokens. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mask Network is www.mask.io. The official message board for Mask Network is news.mask.io. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mask Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network (MASK) is a decentralized app (dApp) bridging web 2.0 and web 3.0. It integrates with social media, enabling seamless access to DeFi, secure file sharing, encrypted messaging, and NFT creation. Created by developers.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mask Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mask Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

