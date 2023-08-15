Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Major Shareholder Foundation Mastercard Sells 125,816 Shares

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.89, for a total transaction of $50,060,928.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,927,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,362,257,006.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Foundation Mastercard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 10th, Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.72, for a total value of $50,165,355.52.

On Tuesday, August 8th, Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $4.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $394.36. 1,753,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,746,324. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $389.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $374.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $405.19. The firm has a market cap of $371.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

Institutional Trading of Mastercard

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.00.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

