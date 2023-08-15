Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Receives $70.56 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.56.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Matador Resources from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Matador Resources from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Matador Resources Price Performance

Matador Resources stock opened at $59.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 3.54. Matador Resources has a one year low of $42.04 and a one year high of $73.78.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The energy company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $638.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.91 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 27.40%. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.83%.

Insider Transactions at Matador Resources

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,948.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,120 shares in the company, valued at $7,819,728. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $865,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 564.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 33,402 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 28,378 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 35.1% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,436 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 16.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,112,000. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

