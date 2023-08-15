Medartis Holding AG (OTCMKTS:MDRSF) Short Interest Update

Medartis Holding AG (OTCMKTS:MDRSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the July 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Medartis Price Performance

Shares of MDRSF remained flat at C$77.96 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$77.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$71.72. Medartis has a one year low of C$73.86 and a one year high of C$77.96.

Medartis Company Profile

Medartis Holding AG, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and sells implant solutions worldwide. Its medical devices are used for the treatment of surgical fixation of bone fractures for upper and lower extremities, as well as for the cranio-maxillofacial surgery. The company offers osteosynthesis instruments for the areas of the hand, wrist, forearm, elbow, shoulder, and foot and ankle, as well as for the areas of the mandible, midface, orthognathic, and cranium under the APTUS and MODUS names.

