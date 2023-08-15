Medartis Holding AG (OTCMKTS:MDRSF) Short Interest Update

Medartis Holding AG (OTCMKTS:MDRSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the July 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Medartis Price Performance
Shares of MDRSF remained flat at C$77.96 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$77.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$71.72. Medartis has a one year low of C$73.86 and a one year high of C$77.96.
Medartis Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Medartis
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for Medartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.