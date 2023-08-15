Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGYY) Short Interest Update

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decrease of 36.3% from the July 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 328,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Mercedes-Benz Group Trading Down 1.0 %

OTCMKTS MBGYY traded down C$0.18 on Monday, hitting C$18.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,099. Mercedes-Benz Group has a 1-year low of C$12.42 and a 1-year high of C$20.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$19.80 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BNP Paribas cut Mercedes-Benz Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$82.80.

Mercedes-Benz Group Company Profile

Mercedes-Benz Group AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans and Mercedes-Benz Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans segment develops, manufactures and sells cars comprising premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand including the brands Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach and Mercedes-EQ as well as small cars under the smart brand.

