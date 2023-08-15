Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 89.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,162,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 548,448 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.1% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $123,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Cora Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the first quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the first quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.73. 2,370,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,810,281. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.52 and a 1-year high of $119.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.90 billion, a PE ratio of 89.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.13.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 239.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $474,705.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,185 shares in the company, valued at $2,867,745.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

