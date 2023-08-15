Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.14-$1.48 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $950.00M-$1.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.00 billion. Mercury Systems also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.14-1.48 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRCY. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mercury Systems from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mercury Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, 58.com reissued a downgrade rating on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.43.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MRCY

Mercury Systems Stock Down 3.4 %

Institutional Trading of Mercury Systems

Shares of MRCY stock traded down $1.20 on Tuesday, hitting $33.84. The stock had a trading volume of 780,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,176. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.81 and a 200 day moving average of $44.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -564.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Mercury Systems has a 12-month low of $28.90 and a 12-month high of $59.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,793,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,402,000 after purchasing an additional 15,536 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the first quarter valued at about $230,973,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Mercury Systems by 16.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,287,000 after buying an additional 382,507 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Mercury Systems by 7.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,188,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,020,000 after buying an additional 159,068 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Mercury Systems by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,451,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,190,000 after buying an additional 47,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury Systems

(Get Free Report)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.