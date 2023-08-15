Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is Swiss National Bank’s 8th Largest Position

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,924,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 345,100 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.3% of Swiss National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.35% of Meta Platforms worth $1,891,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in META. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,796,633,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.06, for a total value of $178,377.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,410,021.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total value of $1,022,939.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,946,431.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.06, for a total value of $178,377.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,410,021.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,927 shares of company stock worth $3,500,838. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of META traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $303.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,602,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,283,691. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $326.20. The stock has a market cap of $780.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $294.81 and its 200 day moving average is $239.09.

META has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Argus lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen raised Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.93.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

