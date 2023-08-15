Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock Position Raised by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,580 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 19,250 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $31,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META traded down $3.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $303.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,277,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,256,615. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $326.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $779.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $294.81 and its 200-day moving average is $239.09.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on META. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Huber Research raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.93.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $223,844.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,494,328.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $223,844.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,494,328.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total value of $1,022,939.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,983 shares in the company, valued at $17,946,431.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,927 shares of company stock worth $3,500,838 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

