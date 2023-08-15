MetaMUI Price Tops $0.11 (MMUI)

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One MetaMUI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000381 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MetaMUI has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. MetaMUI has a total market capitalization of $53.83 million and $106,134.46 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About MetaMUI

MetaMUI’s genesis date was March 11th, 2017. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. MetaMUI’s official message board is sovereignwallet.medium.com. The official website for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.network.

MetaMUI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMUI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetaMUI using one of the exchanges listed above.

