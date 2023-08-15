Metawar (METAWAR) Price Tops $0.0002

Metawar (METAWAR) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Metawar token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Metawar has a market capitalization of $47.23 million and approximately $4.35 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Metawar has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Metawar

Metawar was first traded on January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metawar is metawar.finance.

Buying and Selling Metawar

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00022493 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metawar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metawar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metawar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

