MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the July 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

MFS Charter Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of MFS Charter Income Trust stock remained flat at $6.19 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 31,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,549. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.21 and its 200-day moving average is $6.30. MFS Charter Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98.

Get MFS Charter Income Trust alerts:

MFS Charter Income Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0453 per share. This is an increase from MFS Charter Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%.

Institutional Trading of MFS Charter Income Trust

About MFS Charter Income Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in MFS Charter Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000.

(Get Free Report)

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.