MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the July 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of MFS Charter Income Trust stock remained flat at $6.19 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 31,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,549. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.21 and its 200-day moving average is $6.30. MFS Charter Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0453 per share. This is an increase from MFS Charter Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%.
MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
