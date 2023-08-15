MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) is NFC Investments LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

NFC Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 21.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,931,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 521,520 shares during the period. MGIC Investment accounts for 9.6% of NFC Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. NFC Investments LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $25,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTG. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 253.8% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of MTG stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.75. The company had a trading volume of 161,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,572. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.82. MGIC Investment Co. has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $18.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 67.83% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This is a positive change from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 17.42%.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Articles

