MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 190,500 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the July 15th total of 269,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,905.0 days.

Separately, Macquarie started coverage on MGM China in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

MGM China stock remained flat at $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average is $1.23. MGM China has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1.41.

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

