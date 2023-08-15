Michael G. Combs Sells 4,130 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) CEO Michael G. Combs sold 4,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.82, for a total value of $920,246.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,081,377.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
CorVel Stock Performance
CRVL stock traded up $5.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.78. 56,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 56.62 and a beta of 1.04. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $135.81 and a 1 year high of $227.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $203.30 and a 200-day moving average of $196.45.
CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $185.44 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CorVel
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 5th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on CorVel
CorVel Company Profile
CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of services to employers and payors in the risk management and insurance services arenas, including workers’ compensation, general liability, auto liability, and hospital bill auditing and payment integrity. It operates through the Patient Management Services and Network Solutions Services segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CorVel
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.