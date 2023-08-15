Michael G. Combs Sells 4,130 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) CEO Michael G. Combs sold 4,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.82, for a total value of $920,246.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,081,377.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CRVL stock traded up $5.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.78. 56,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 56.62 and a beta of 1.04. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $135.81 and a 1 year high of $227.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $203.30 and a 200-day moving average of $196.45.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $185.44 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CorVel by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,976,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,139,000 after buying an additional 74,446 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CorVel by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,501,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,952,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CorVel by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,149,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,079,000 after buying an additional 7,408 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in CorVel by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 734,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,066,000 after buying an additional 8,783 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CorVel by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 632,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,567,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 5th.

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of services to employers and payors in the risk management and insurance services arenas, including workers’ compensation, general liability, auto liability, and hospital bill auditing and payment integrity. It operates through the Patient Management Services and Network Solutions Services segments.

