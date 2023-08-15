Mind Gym (LON:MIND) Shares Down 1.6%

Shares of Mind Gym plc (LON:MIND – Get Free Report) fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 61.50 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 61.50 ($0.78). 10,121 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 22,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62.50 ($0.79).

Mind Gym Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 56.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 65.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £61.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,050.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mind Gym news, insider Sebastian Bailey purchased 825,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 35 ($0.44) per share, for a total transaction of £288,750 ($366,294.56). 65.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mind Gym

Mind Gym plc operates as a behavioural science company in the United Kingdom, Singapore, the United States, and Canada. It offers research, strategic advice, management and employee development, employee communication, and related services. The company provides various solutions for performance management; leadership development; diversity, equity, and inclusion; onboarding; personal effectiveness; respect; customer services; change; and ethics.

