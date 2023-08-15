Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Acquires 5,253 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 17.4% of Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $27,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,611,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,027,198,000 after buying an additional 3,181,477 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 971.1% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 951,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,353,000 after buying an additional 862,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $228,207,000. 42.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ stock traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $368.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,207,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,172,301. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $370.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.56. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

