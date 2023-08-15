Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Buys 124 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. owned about 0.08% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

IYH traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $285.39. 10,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,247. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $278.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $250.10 and a 1 year high of $294.07.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

