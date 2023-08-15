Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Grows Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CCI. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.67.

Crown Castle Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CCI stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.00. 471,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,444,939. The firm has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.63. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.60 and a 1 year high of $184.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.50 and a 200 day moving average of $122.42.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 23.20%. Crown Castle’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 158.88%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

