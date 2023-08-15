Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Has $1.24 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 0.8% of Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $109.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,521,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,804,584. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.89 billion, a PE ratio of 89.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $84.52 and a one year high of $119.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.14 and its 200 day moving average is $110.13.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 239.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $474,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,867,745.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.