Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Makes New Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,003 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 7.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,360 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its stake in American Express by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 4,100 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 7.3% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in American Express by 95.8% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP traded down $3.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.43. 687,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,238,527. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.88.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

