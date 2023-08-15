Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Sells 99 Shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 117.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the first quarter worth $56,000.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYM stock traded down $1.88 on Tuesday, hitting $131.38. The stock had a trading volume of 12,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,524. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.53 and a 200 day moving average of $131.38. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $106.29 and a 12-month high of $141.48. The stock has a market cap of $781.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

