Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Grows Stock Holdings in Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its position in Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA – Free Report) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. owned approximately 1.26% of Moringa Acquisition worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MACA. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Moringa Acquisition by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,125,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,337,000 after acquiring an additional 683,517 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,001,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,089,000 after purchasing an additional 517,500 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,749,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition by 283.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 207,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 153,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 192,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 56,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Moringa Acquisition Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of MACA traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.40. 437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,627. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.37. Moringa Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $11.66.

Moringa Acquisition Profile

Moringa Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on pursuing opportunities in technology-based businesses or industries in Israel.

