Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Purchases 50,000 Shares of UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAA)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its position in UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAA – Free Report) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. owned 0.52% of UTA Acquisition worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in UTA Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $168,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in UTA Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UTA Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in UTA Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UTA Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. Institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

UTA Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ UTAA traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.64. 6,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,505. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.48. UTA Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $11.45.

UTA Acquisition Profile

UTA Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the gaming, digital media, creator economy, entertainment, and technology industries.

