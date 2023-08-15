Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Purchases 62,102 Shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its position in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA – Free Report) by 207.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,102 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. owned about 0.51% of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCAA. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,059,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,378,000 after buying an additional 789,033 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,423,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 99.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 725,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after purchasing an additional 362,005 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,148,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,024,000. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. stock remained flat at $11.03 during midday trading on Tuesday. 243,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,949. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.77. Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.17 and a 12 month high of $11.20.

Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in consumer Internet and B2B digital infrastructure sectors.

