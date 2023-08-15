Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Purchases New Holdings in Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLAC)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLAC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. owned about 2.48% of Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gritstone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,566,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,228,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $639,000. 35.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of BLAC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.39. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.28. Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $10.70.

Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Company Profile

Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to acquire companies in the healthcare industry. Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp.

